BDT Stage Outdoor Concert Series Features Queens of Song: Sheryl Renee and Anna High

BDT Stage presents two of Denver's most powerful divas performing together on two special nights. Sheryl Renee and Anna High, accompanied by pianist Eric Weinstein, will sing some of your Broadway favorites and theirs. Plays on the outdoor stage Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22, and ticket price includes a picnic dinner.

Known as "The Lady with the Golden Voice," Sheryl Renee is a world class professional entertainer, who has spent decades She can be heard on CD's by popular artists like Candi Staton, String Cheese Incident, The Contribution and more. Her career highlights are her performance of the National Anthem for President Barack Obama, singing with Earth, Wind & Fire members at their induction to the Colorado music Hall of Fame in 2018, and being featured with The Colorado Symphony Orchestra and the late Marvin Hamlisch.

Anna Maria High is well known for brassy, buxom, belty roles with attitude, best known for the one-woman-show Hi Hat Hattie. You may have seen Anna as The Princess Who Kissed the Frog in Disenchanted! at BDT Stage and in the ensemble in BDT's currently streaming production on Ragtime. She gained critical acclaim for her portrayal of Serena in Gershwin's Porgy and Bess at the Aurora Fox. You may have also seen her in Once on this Island (Mama Euralie); The Color Purple (Sofia); Dreamgirls (Effie White); Chicago (Mama Morton); and RENT (Seasons of love soloist).

There are only two performances of Highway, and space for only 112 patrons per show. Parties larger than four will be assigned multiple plots. Plots will be assigned based upon who purchased first. Earlier buyers will get closer plots. We will not have appetizers, upgraded entrees, and the dessert will be a cookie included with the picnic meal. Seating is at 6:00pm, and the concert starts at 7:00pm. Patrons will bring their own chairs or blankets.

BDT box office and serving staff have been trained in up-to-date cleaning and social distancing guidelines as outlined by the CDC. All employees will be masked in all interactions with each other and with patrons. Performers will be 25 feet from patrons, dinner guests may be seated as parties no larger than 8 people, and each party will be seated at least 6 feet apart from the next.

All concerts in this series will be performed in a single act to avoid restroom crowding, and both dinner and dessert are served before the show starts. Masks are required to enter the theatre and may not be removed until seated. BDT Stage reserves the right to request masks remain on unless eating, though at the time of this publishing that is not the current requirement.

For 43 years, BDT Stage has mounted award-winning productions of Broadway favorites with dinner served at your table by the stars of the show. In the current health climate, we are working with new and advanced technology, as well as the most up-to-date safety guidelines, and finding innovative ways to present award-winning entertainment, while keeping our staff and patrons safe.

To find out more, visit www.bdtstage.com.

