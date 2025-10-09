Arvada Center to Host Black Community Night for LADY DAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities’s Black Box Theatre has turned into an immersive cabaret as it celebrates the music of Billie Holiday with Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, the second production in the Arvada Center’s 2025-2026 theatre season. On Friday, October 24, they will host a Black Community Night event that encourages Black audiences to enjoy a night of theatre created and performed by Black artists, while building community and supporting the arts.

This production delves into the story and life of one of jazz's most legendary performers, and the Arvada Center is proud to be celebrating Billie Holiday's life and the Black creatives and cast presenting this production.

“At the Arvada Center, we care deeply about process, not only in how we make theatre, but in how we welcome audiences to share it with us,” said Associate Artistic Director Kenny Moten. “A Black Community Night for Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill is about inviting people to witness a story rooted in their community and to feel centered in our space. When the stories onstage reflect the people in the audience, the impact of the work deepens. This is not about a one-time event, it is the beginning of a lasting commitment to create nights that honor and celebrate communities through the stories we share on our stage.”

Tickets for Black Community Night can be purchased online or through the Arvada Center Box Office. Find more information about the event here:

About the production Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill:

Directed by Christopher Page-Sanders, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill runs from September 26 to November 2, 2025. The Arvada Center production is directed by Christopher Page-Sanders, with Musical Director Jodel Charles, Scenic Design by Brian Mallgrave, and Costume, Wig & Hair Design by Jocelen Barnett Smith. Billie Holiday is portrayed by Essence Anisa Tyler, who is making her Arvada Center debut with this role.

