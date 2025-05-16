Arvada Center Celebrates Pride with Special Events in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities and its community partners will be celebrating and uplifting LGBTQ+ communities with several events planned through the month of June. From live bluegrass and country music by LGBTQ+ artists, to a Drag Queen Storytime complete with the wonderful Miss Shirley, the Arvada Center provides opportunities for both LGBTQ+ communities and allies to learn, embrace, and foster deeper relationships and understanding with each other.

"We're excited to invite the community to celebrate Pride with these three unique events this June,” said Marketing and Communications Director Sarah Kolb. “Each event creates a sense of belonging and understanding, and learning through the arts has such a special ability to connect and entertain us! Working with these incredible collaborators from all across Denver allows us to bring events that celebrate pride and community to the Arvada Center, and we’re so grateful for their partnership.”

On June 12th, we are partnering with Jefferson County Public Library for Pride In Place: A Colorado Country Concert celebrating LGBTQ+ country and bluegrass musicians. Free with an RSVP - visit the webpage to reserve your spot! With featured performances by Amy Martin, Trace & Baerd, Morgan Harris Guitar, and Rosales and Summers (Keith Summers and Josy Rosales), each group explores themes of place, pride, sexuality, identity and love through their Americana and bluegrass performances.

On June 14th, come join us for the Arvada Center's first Drag Queen Storytime with Miss Shirley. Free with an RSVP, this all-ages event promises a joyful experience for children and families to connect with the fabulous Miss Shirley. Enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks as Miss Shirley leads an interactive storytime filled with engaging questions about the books, personal stories from her time as a teacher, a special Q&A segment, and photo opportunities!

On June 15th, the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and Denver Feminist Chorus join up to perform Leather & Lace. With a harmonious blend of fortitude, embodiment, and unapologetic authenticity, this show highlights the uniqueness of everyone’s gender expression and sexuality.

Tickets for Pride In Place and Drag Queen Storytime are completely free with an RSVP. Tickets for Leather & Lace start at $27, and are on sale on our website. All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Arvada Center Box Office at 720.898.7200.

