Arvada Center Announces New Accessibility Tool Recite Me For Their Website

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities now provides an inclusive online experience to enable website visitors to access online content and services barrier-free.

They are improving accessibility navigation on their website with the launch of a new accessibility tool called Recite Me. For people with varying visual abilities, non-English speakers, and people who have difficulty reading text on a screen, Recite Me helps you access, view, and use their web pages in a way that works best for you.

“Our goal with the Recite Me accessibility resource is to make our website more welcoming and usable,” said Patron Experience and Volunteer Manager Alex Reinhardt. “By allowing you to change and adjust numerous settings including font size and language, you can now customize your online experience to meet your exact needs.”

The Recite Me toolbar has a unique range of functions, and allows patrons with varying needs the ability to:

Read website text aloud (including PDFs)

Download the text as an MP3 file to play it where and when it suits you

Change font sizes and colors

Customize background-color

Translate text into more than 100 different languages

Access a fully integrated dictionary and thesaurus

The Arvada Center is committed to removing barriers to allow everybody to experience the life-changing impacts of the arts. 1 in 4 people in the U.S. have a disability, including dyslexia and sight loss, and 1 in 5 people in the U.S. speak a language other than English at home. By implementing accessibility tools like Recite Me, the Arvada Center moves forward in ensuring that the arts are accessible to all.

To explore this accessibility support tool, visit the Arvada Center website and click the Recite Me button (round button with a figure in the bottom right of the website). Explore the Recite Me Arvada Center webpage and the Recite Me User Guide for all that this great function can do, and then learn about all of the Arvada Center's accessibility resources and offerings on the Accessibility webpage.

Please reach out to their Box Office at info@arvadacenter.org or 720-898-7200 if you have any questions.

Comments