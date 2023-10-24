Ari Shaffir Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 29 - March 2

Ari Shaffir is an American standup comedian. In addition to his numerous appearances on the Joe Rogan podcast, he is best known for his last special, “Jew”.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Ari Shaffir will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

 

Ari Shaffir is an American standup comedian. In addition to his numerous appearances on the Joe Rogan podcast, he is best known for his last special, “Jew,” which has garnered almost 6 million views and was written up in The NY Times in its list of best specials of the year. You might also know Ari from the storytelling show he created and hosted on Comedy Central called "This Is Not Happening." Ari also has a Netflix special called “Double Negative” and a Comedy Central special called “Paid Regular.” Ari Shaffir has also appeared on WTF with Marc Maron, The Adam Carolla show, Your Mom's House, 2 Bears 1 Cave, Theo Von's podcast, Andrew Schulz's podcast, TigerBelly, and many many more.

 

These appearances have made him a favorite in the comedy podcast world. His own podcast, Ari Shaffir's Skeptic Tank is a chart topper that comes out every week wherever you watch or listen to podcasts. Ari is the reigning president of the LOS podcast to which he has no affiliation. And he placed first in the non-steroid category of the legendary Sober October challenge, which he also destroyed shortly thereafter so he could found Protect Our Parks with Shane Gillis and Mark Normand which he fooled Joe Rogan into hosting. 

The deal is this is a dirty show. It's not completely offensive but definitely some parts are offensive. So don't bring that one friend in your friend group who makes that tsk noise a lot. Just tell them you're doing something else or your grandmother died or your grandmother killed somebody and you gotta be a character witness. Whatever. Just don't bring them. But everybody else for sure come. Ari puts on a hilarious show every year of all new material and he brings amazing openers. So, it's just a really funny night of legit mainstream standup and you're going to have a great time every time.  

Thursday, February 29 / 7:30 PM / $38.00 

Friday, March 1 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $38.00 

Saturday, March 2 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $38.00 

Advance tickets available.




