Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ari Shaffir Brings His Greatest Hits To Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 15- 20

For the first time, the show will include material Ari has done in Denver before. Greatest hits. Like a band doing a festival between albums.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Ari Shaffir Brings His Greatest Hits To Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 15- 20

Comedy Works has announced that Ari Shaffir will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

A "greatest hits" show from comedian Ari Shaffir. This will be a collection of all his best bits from over the years. Every year Ari has come to Denver he's done a completely new hour. And people have been asking for old bits for a decade now.

So for the first time, it will be ALL material Ari has done in Denver before. Greatest hits. Like a band doing a festival between albums. This will be the best material from over the years. It's gonna be a party. Come on out!

Wednesday, February 15 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Thursday, February 16 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Friday, February 17 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, February 18 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Sunday, February 19 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Monday, February 20 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com




Jackie Kashian Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, February 16- 18 Photo
Jackie Kashian Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, February 16- 18
Comedy Works has announced that Jackie Kashian will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Two New Denver Public Art Projects: A Photo
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Two New Denver Public Art Projects: A Total Of $45,000 In Commissions Available
Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for two new Denver Public Art projects: Inspiration Point Park and Environmental Learning for Kids (ELK) Education Center in Montbello.
Joe List Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square Photo
Joe List Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square
Comedy Works has announced that Joe List will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, February 9 - 11.
Fine Arts Center Presents IN THE HEIGHTS in March Photo
Fine Arts Center Presents IN THE HEIGHTS in March
The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is proud to announce the opening of 'In The Heights,' a story of a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

More Hot Stories For You


Jackie Kashian Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, February 16- 18Jackie Kashian Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, February 16- 18
February 10, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Jackie Kashian will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.
Denver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Two New Denver Public Art Projects: A Total Of $45,000 In Commissions AvailableDenver Arts & Venues Requests Qualifications For Two New Denver Public Art Projects: A Total Of $45,000 In Commissions Available
February 10, 2023

Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting qualifications for two new Denver Public Art projects: Inspiration Point Park and Environmental Learning for Kids (ELK) Education Center in Montbello.
Joe List Comes To Comedy Works Larimer SquareJoe List Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square
February 7, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Joe List will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, February 9 - 11.
Boulder Theater Makes Major Upgrades To Sound SystemBoulder Theater Makes Major Upgrades To Sound System
February 2, 2023

Z2 Entertainment has announced a serious upgrade to the sound system at its venue, Boulder Theater. Featuring state-of-the-art K3 loudspeakers and a P1 processor from industry leader L-Acoustics in addition to the Avid S6L audio mixer, the Boulder Theater looks forward to bringing world-class sound to the Boulder community.
Fine Arts Center Presents IN THE HEIGHTS in MarchFine Arts Center Presents IN THE HEIGHTS in March
February 1, 2023

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is proud to announce the opening of 'In The Heights,' a story of a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.
share