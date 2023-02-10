Ari Shaffir Brings His Greatest Hits To Comedy Works Larimer Square, February 15- 20

Comedy Works has announced that Ari Shaffir will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

A "greatest hits" show from comedian Ari Shaffir. This will be a collection of all his best bits from over the years. Every year Ari has come to Denver he's done a completely new hour. And people have been asking for old bits for a decade now.

So for the first time, it will be ALL material Ari has done in Denver before. Greatest hits. Like a band doing a festival between albums. This will be the best material from over the years. It's gonna be a party. Come on out!

Wednesday, February 15 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Thursday, February 16 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Friday, February 17 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Saturday, February 18 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Sunday, February 19 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Monday, February 20 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $30.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com