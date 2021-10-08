Annie Lederman Comes tp Comedy Works Larimer Square, October 14 - 16

Comedy Works presents Annie Lederman at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Annie Lederman is a standup comedian, podcaster, writer & actress. She is co-host of the hit podcast Trash Tuesday along with Khahlya Kuhn and Esther Povistky. When she isn't hosting her own podcasts she is usually chatting with her best friends on theirs. She can regularly be heard on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Church with Joey Diaz, WTF with Marc Maron, among many others.

Most recently Annie can be seen featured in Showtime's hit documentary miniseries The Comedy Store. Annie has also been on Comedy Central's Lights Out with David Spade and This Is Not Happening, MTV's Girl Code, E!'s Chelsea Lately, TruTV's Comedy Knockout, The Soup Investigates, and Adam Devine's House Party. After Chelsea, Annie hosted her own short lived pop-culture talk show We Have Issues. Additionally acted alongside Ron Livingston in the 2017 Cannes darling The Long Dumb Road.

Annie starred and wrote the Comedy Central pilot Stand Ups. She also wrote for Impractical Jokers as well as Borat. Additionally she was a producer and writer on Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series, Who Is America?

