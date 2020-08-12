Almost Adults' LGBTQ+ Short Play Series On Zoom Continues

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The next virtual event will be held on Sunday, August 30th at 4:00 MT.

The next event for the Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series is Sunday, August 30that 4:00 MT.

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company and member of Theatre Santa Fe have been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Twice a month on Zoom Almost Adults will present a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs.

These events will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre. You can also join the Zoom call by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89790749847. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. These events will feature both local and national talent alike.

The August 30th program is co-presented with the Santa Fe Memory Cafe Alliance.

Program information is as follows:

Remembering When I Used to Remember by Patrick Riviere

Directed by Evan Edwards (New York, NY)

With Marty Madden (Santa Fe, NM), Kyle Merker (New York, NY), and Bradd Howard (Albuquerque, NM).

Infidelity is forgotten then remembered as an older gay couple confront Alzheimer's in their long-term relationship.

Boxes by Pamela Kingsley (Rochester, New York)

Directed by Bradd Howard (Albuquerque, NM)

With Jane Wilson (Albuquerque, NM) and Marguerite Louise Scott (Santa Fe, NM).

A trans woman and her wife must deal with the issue of memory loss during a time of reflection.

Toppers by Brett Hursey (Farmville, VA)

Directed by Duchess Dale (Santa Fe, NM)

With Mairi Chanel (Santa Fe) and Jeff Nell (Santa Fe)

The top of a wedding cake brings up many issues for a firefighter and the victim that she recently saved.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You