Adrienne Iapalucci Comes to Comedy Works Larimer This Week

Adrienne Iapalucci is a writer, comedian and podcast host who made her stand-up debut on NBC's Last Comic Standing. She has appeared on Netflix's Degenerates season 2, This Week at the Comedy Cellar, The Late Show with David Letterman, and Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV. She was a featured performer on Just For Laugh's New Faces. She won the first ever People's Choice award at the New York Comedy Festival. Adrienne was also a semifinalist in the festival's New York's Funniest Stand-Up competition and a runner-up in the New York Underground Comedy Festival's Best of the Boroughs contest.

Adrienne wrote for What's Your F@3King Deal?! with Big Jay Oakerson. When she's not touring comedy clubs around the country, she can be seen regularly at The Comedy Cellar and New York Comedy Club in New York City.

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Adrienne Iapalucci will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, June 9 / 8:00 PM / $16.00

Friday, June 10/ 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, June 11 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

