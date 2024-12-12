ANJELAH JOHNSON-REYES: THE FAMILY REUNION TOUR Adds Performance in Denver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works Entertainment will present Anjelah Johnson-REYES: THE FAMILY REUNION TOUR coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Saturday, March 8th at 4pm & 7:00pm. Due to overwhelming demand, a third show has been added on Sunday, March 9 at 7:00pm.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is one of the most successful stand-up comedians today with six comedy specials streaming on various platforms and selling out theaters across the world. Her most recent special, Say I Won’t, debuted on YouTube with over 3.8M views. Anjelah published her first memoir titled, Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams, in March 2022. Born and raised in San Jose, California, and of Mexican and Native American descent, Anjelah has guest starred on shows such as Life & Beth, Superstore, The Shield, Ugly Betty, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her film roles include Enough Said, Our Family Wedding, and Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel. Most recently, Anjelah joined Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in the Amazon Prime feature, Candy Cane Lane. In February, she returns for the second season of the Hulu original series, Life & Beth, and will be the host of the Tubi original series, My Crazy Quince, which will be out in April.

Comments