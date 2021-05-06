AN ILIAD Opens Tonight at the Ent Center for the Arts

Live performances return to Colorado Springs beginning today with An Iliad, running at the Ent Center for the Arts May 6-23, 2021.

An Iliad is by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare and directed by Max Shulman.

One actor and one musician tell Homer's timeless tale of fate and fury through vivid storytelling and live music. This imaginative theatrical experience brings us to the battleﬁeld where gods, heroes, and empires clash in a quest for vengeance and glory-an age-old story reinvented for our modern era.

Theatreworks will return with An Iliad in person, outdoors on the lawn of the Ent Center for the Arts. The work will also be streamed May 13-23 for all patrons for whom safety or distance prevent them from viewing the show in person. With An Iliad, Theatreworks become the second Equity theatre in the state and the first in Southern Colorado to return to live performance.

Tickets are $21 Military and veteran discounts are available. UCCS students receive free admission to all Theatreworks productions. Contact the Box Office with your student ID number handy to receive your complimentary ticket.

Learn more at https://entcenterforthearts.org/theatreworks/events/an-iliad.