A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Comes to Arvada Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Getting away with murder is just so much fun! In the Tony Award-winning musical romp A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, opening March 28th at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, mischievously charming Monty Navarro (Marco Alberto Robinson) discovers he’s in line for an earldom in the aristocratic D'Ysquith family. Eighth in line, to be exact. With one scene-stealing actor playing all eight D’Ysquith heirs (Shabazz Green), enjoy watching all the hilariously creative ways that Monty gets rid of the heirs who stand in his way. This production is underwritten by Diana and Mike Kinsey. The 2024-2025 Theatre Season Presenting Sponsor is Intermountain Health. The Artistic Director for the Arvada Center is Lynne Collins.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder is a fantastic piece for fans of Arvada Center’s Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” said Director Geoffrey Kent. “It is a darkly funny romp as we watch our protagonist climb the ladder to his inheritance by (comically) shoving those above him… off the ladder. Gentleman’s Guide has roots in both Gilbert and Sullivan as well as Sweeney Todd, and will be a giant rolling laugh of a love story for date night. I cannot wait for our audiences to check it out.”

The Arvada Center production is directed by Geoffrey Kent, with choreography by Grady Soapes and music direction by Alec Steinhorn. The cast includes Marco Alberto Robinson, Adriane Leigh Robinson, Shabazz Green, and Sharon Kay White. A full cast and creative crew list is below.

The Arvada Center firmly believes that everyone should experience the transcendent power of the arts. We are proud to offer accessibility accommodations for people with varying needs including two scheduled performances with American Sign Language interpretation Apr. 3 at 7:30 PM and Apr. 20 at 2:00 PM, and an Audio Described Performance on April 16 at 1:00 PM. To learn more about this and all of our other accessibility offerings, visit our Accessibility webpage and reach out to the Box Office at info@arvadacenter.org or 720-898-7200.

Comments