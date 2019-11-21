Live Nation & Ophelia's Electric Soapbox To Partner On Iconic Denver Venue

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, and Ophelia's Electric Soapbox today announced an exclusive partnership to book and promote the 400-capacity downtown Denver venue.



Lauded both locally and nationally, Ophelia's was named Best Independent Music Venue and Best Food at a Music Venue by Westword and cited as an outstanding Denver venue by U.S. News & World Report and other publications.



Ophelia's sunken stage embodies a vintage speakeasy and boasts a state-of-the-art sound system. The eclectic, gastropub-inspired menu offers fresh takes on old school classics and includes a full bar and cocktail program.



Live Nation Colorado President Eric Pirritt said, "Ophelia's is one of the coolest and most unique venues of its size in America."

"This collaboration brings with it a beautiful synergy and shared belief in what the venue can offer to the city. Through this partnership, we can expand our ability to bring in the best talent out there," said Edible Beats chef and Owner Justin Cucci.



This partnership takes effect immediately.





