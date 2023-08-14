MORNING DANCE Comes to Copenhagen Every Friday

MORNING DANCE Ofelia Plads - Molespidsen will take place on Fridays from 9-10am.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

MUSICALEN MARGRETHE Comes to Det KGL. Teatr Photo 1 MUSICALEN MARGRETHE Comes to Det KGL. Teatr
MORNING DANCE Comes to Copenhagen Every Friday Photo 2 MORNING DANCE Comes to Copenhagen Every Friday

MORNING DANCE Comes to Copenhagen Every Friday

MORNING DANCE Ofelia Plads - Molespidsen will take place on Fridays from 9-10am.

Welcome to open air dancing in the heart of Copenhagen. Here there is an unique opportunity to let sensations and moods guide our movements. A magnificent setting surrounded by culture and nature to inspire body and soul.

Through attention, free movements, dance and silence, we connect to our bodies, to each other and to our surroundings.

With guidance we provide you the opportunity to sense into and listen to your bodily sensations and mood and we allow ourselves to be moved by both external and internal movements.

Do you want to join? No experience is required, just the desire to dance and get sweaty.

Age for this event is 18 +.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20222023/other/morgendans-ofelia?section=top

Price DKK 75.

If there are tickets left, they will be sold as drop-in on mobilepay for DKK 100.

The ticket is non-refundable. You are welcome to sell or pass on your ticket.

Cancellation:

In case of cancellation, you will get your ticket refunded via Billetto. In case of heavy rain/thunder, the event will be canceled and you will get your ticket refunded via Billetto.You will receive an email no later than Friday morning. It will also be announced in the event on Facebook.

Bring:

A water bottle, as well as clothes and shoes good for dancing.

Photo:

We ask not to take photos or videos during the dance. Sometimes we take pictures or small videos, which we always ask for permission to use.

Bicycles:

Park you bicycle at a bicycle parkinglot by Skuespilhuset, as it may not be parked on Ofelia Plads.



RELATED STORIES - Denmark

1
MUSICALEN MARGRETHE Comes to Det KGL. Teatr Photo
MUSICALEN MARGRETHE Comes to Det KGL. Teatr

Vær med når H.M. Dronning Margrethe 2. fejres med en ny storslået dansk musical. En jubilæumsforestilling, hvor vi med nykomponeret musik og spektakulær scenekunst er med på Dronningens livsrejse og i nedslag følger regentens 50 år på den danske trone. 

2
NAPOLI is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater in Denmark Photo
NAPOLI is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater in Denmark

Napoli is now playing at Det KGL. Teater in Denmark. Learn more about the show here!

3
Review: NATASJA at Operaen Photo
Review: NATASJA at Operaen

Natasja har fået sin egen musical/teaterkoncer på tide, vil nogle mene og jeg kan kun give dem ret i for hvorfor ikke sprede den fede musik ud. Instruktionen er lagt i hænderne på en af Danmarks, efter min mening, bedste instruktører nemlig Nikolaj Cederholm som også har stået bag b.la. Gasolins teaterkoncert.

4
NATASJA Comes to Det KGL. Teater Photo
NATASJA Comes to Det KGL. Teater

På scenen står sangere som Cisilia Ismailova, Feven Geles, Caroline Henderson, Billie Koppel og et ensemble af dansere. NATASJA er instrueret af Nikolaj Cederholm, Pharfar er kapelmester og leverer musikken live på scenen, mens Clemens Telling står bag idé og manuskript.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

Denmark SHOWS

Recommended For You