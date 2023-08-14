MORNING DANCE Comes to Copenhagen Every Friday

MORNING DANCE Ofelia Plads - Molespidsen will take place on Fridays from 9-10am.

Welcome to open air dancing in the heart of Copenhagen. Here there is an unique opportunity to let sensations and moods guide our movements. A magnificent setting surrounded by culture and nature to inspire body and soul.

Through attention, free movements, dance and silence, we connect to our bodies, to each other and to our surroundings.

With guidance we provide you the opportunity to sense into and listen to your bodily sensations and mood and we allow ourselves to be moved by both external and internal movements.

Do you want to join? No experience is required, just the desire to dance and get sweaty.

Age for this event is 18 +.

Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20222023/other/morgendans-ofelia?section=top

Price DKK 75.

If there are tickets left, they will be sold as drop-in on mobilepay for DKK 100.

The ticket is non-refundable. You are welcome to sell or pass on your ticket.

Cancellation:

In case of cancellation, you will get your ticket refunded via Billetto. In case of heavy rain/thunder, the event will be canceled and you will get your ticket refunded via Billetto.You will receive an email no later than Friday morning. It will also be announced in the event on Facebook.

Bring:

A water bottle, as well as clothes and shoes good for dancing.

Photo:

We ask not to take photos or videos during the dance. Sometimes we take pictures or small videos, which we always ask for permission to use.

Bicycles:

Park you bicycle at a bicycle parkinglot by Skuespilhuset, as it may not be parked on Ofelia Plads.