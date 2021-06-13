I'M RIGHT HERE Closes at DET KGL. TEATER Tonight

Jeg er jo lige her is sure to be the theatre concert of the years with all of Anne Linnet's greatest hits! Come and hear Danish treasures such as Tusind stykker, Tabt mit hjerte, Glor på vinduer and Marquis de Sade.

The Royal Danish Theatre has been treated to the scoop on Anne Linnet's entire musical catalogue. Jeg er jo lige her is a loose adaptation of Anne Linnet's universe of intensity and yearning.

Anne Linnet writes about her own life, but the songs also relate to you, me and all of us. Her unique lyrics and legendary songs strike home in our hearts time and again.

Come and enjoy Anne Linnet's strength, the pulsing music and songs that generations of Danes can sing along to at the drop of a hat with actors, dancers and a live band on the Old Stage. Join us on a soulful musical journey through Anne Linnet's world of passion, gender and love.

From 15 years of age.

The performance is a collaboration with Aarhus Theatre.

The final performance takes place tonight, 13 June. Learn more at https://kglteater.dk/en/whats-on/season-20202021/drama/im-right-here?section=top.