House of International Theatre Announces Open Auditions For Upcoming Productions

House of International Theatre has announced open auditions for its upcoming productions.

HIT is producing several exciting projects over the next 6 months and we are looking to meet new collaborators from all levels of the industry. If you are a professional actor, newly graduated or are otherwise experienced as a performer, then the company is interested in meeting you.

To sign up for auditions please email: info@houseofinternationaltheatre.dk. You will be assigned a 5-minute time slot. Please be prepared to present a 1-minute monologue of your choice.

Location:

Bøssehuset, Mælkevej 69D on the 9th January from 10-15:00 hrs. Call backs will be on the 10th January as needed.

As HIT is collaborating this season with Bøssehuset and World Pride to provide a season of LGBTQ+ theatre, they have a special focus this particular season on actors who self-identify as LGBTQ+, especially non-binary or alternatively gendered.