House of International Theatre Announces Open Auditions For Upcoming Productions

HIT is collaborating this season with Bøssehuset and World Pride to provide a season of LGBTQ+ theatre.

Dec. 29, 2020  

House of International Theatre has announced open auditions for its upcoming productions.

HIT is producing several exciting projects over the next 6 months and we are looking to meet new collaborators from all levels of the industry. If you are a professional actor, newly graduated or are otherwise experienced as a performer, then the company is interested in meeting you.

To sign up for auditions please email: info@houseofinternationaltheatre.dk. You will be assigned a 5-minute time slot. Please be prepared to present a 1-minute monologue of your choice.

Location:

Bøssehuset, Mælkevej 69D on the 9th January from 10-15:00 hrs. Call backs will be on the 10th January as needed.

As HIT is collaborating this season with Bøssehuset and World Pride to provide a season of LGBTQ+ theatre, they have a special focus this particular season on actors who self-identify as LGBTQ+, especially non-binary or alternatively gendered.


