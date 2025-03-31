EKS Comes to Det. KGL. Teater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eks will embark on tour of Denmark. A modern, comedic triangle drama centred around constructing a sensible life that is entirely undesired.

At first glance, Sibylle and Daniel, portrayed by Birgitte Hjort Sørensen and Mikkel Arndt, seem to lead an idyllic yet somewhat mundane family life, complete with respectable careers, a stylish apartment and two young children. One night, Daniel's ex-girlfriend Franziska, played by Julie Agnete Vang Christensen, suddenly appears. She becomes the catalyst for an explosion in what turns out to be an already strained relationship between Daniel and Sibylle, whose children have long been hostages in their trench warfare. Daniel chose Sibylle over Franziska, because she was the stable and sensible choice, but perhaps he chose wrongly?

All three find themselves with broken hearts and an almost complete absence of introspection.

The night and alcohol bring out both anxiety and desperation in the living room, and a fierce battle for love unfolds in the cruellest, yet eerily entertaining way.

The COVID lockdown motivated renowned German playwright Marius von Mayenburg to delve into the concept of the family's private prison – the home – across three standalone dramas. Ex marks the inaugural piece of the trilogy. It's a keenly crafted chamber play that incisively examines middle-class relationship issues, life's pitfalls and the intolerable triviality of existence.

