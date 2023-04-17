DANS2GO is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater

The theme this season is the contrasts of the choreography, and the program covers a wide range of both classic steps from the golden age of ballet and fresh works for all dance-loving souls. The old meets the new, and the classic meets the modern.

Dans2Go opens with Justin Peck's lyrical and abstract ballet Belles-Lettres from 2014. It is the first time that the Royal Danish Ballet performs a work by American Peck, who has had a meteoric career in his home country. He is a former dancer and now house choreographer at the New York City Ballet and is most recently behind the choreography for Steven Spielberg's new film version of the musical West Side Story.

This is followed by a world premiere of the work HEARTCORE by the choreographer duo ESTHER & THOMAS, which deals with themes such as presence, physicality and pleasure. The duo consists of the couple Esther Lee Wilkinson, former artistic director of Corpus and dancer at the Royal Ballet, and stage artist and architect Thomas Radil.

After the intermission, the curtain rises on the famous pas de deux from Swan Lake between the BLACK SWAN Odile and Prince Siegfried. The pas de deux, which was immortalized by Marius Petipa back in 1877, has become the ballerina's great dare, as the dance requires 32 uninterrupted pirouettes on one leg, also called "fouettés". If she masters them, she masters everything.

The program ends with another world premiere. The work The Silence of Birds is about going through a tragedy, about loss and oppression and the nuances of man, who carries both good and evil within him.

The work originated from the Royal Ballet's new development project "Koreorama", which focuses on choreographic talent development. The ambition is to train a diverse group of young choreographers. As the first result, the work The Silence of Birds is presented by Eukene Sagues, who is also a corps dancer at the Royal Danish Ballet. The choreography differs by not being the traditional language of steps that we otherwise know from the world of ballet.

Read more about Koreorama at kglteater.dk/koreorama

Belles-lettres

Choreography: Justin Peck

Music: César Franck

Set- and Costume Design: Nadia Nabil

Light Design: Thomas Bek Jensen



HEARTCORE

Choreography & Concept: ESTHER & THOMAS

Costume Design: ESTHER & THOMAS

Light Design: Thomas Bek Jensen

Dramaturg: Sosha Teperowska



Svanesø pas de deux

Choreography: Marius Petipa

Music: Pjotr Tjajkovskij

Costume Design: Mia Steensgaard

Light Design: Thomas Bek Jensen



The silence of birds

Choreography & Concept: Eukene Sagues

Costume Design: Euken Sagues & Louis Kynd

Light Design: Thomas Bek Jensen

Sound Design: Mikkel Peter Larsen

Dramaturg: Astrid Øye