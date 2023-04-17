Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DANS2GO is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater

Dans2Go is four dance experiences in one performance at an advantageous price.

Apr. 17, 2023  
The theme this season is the contrasts of the choreography, and the program covers a wide range of both classic steps from the golden age of ballet and fresh works for all dance-loving souls. The old meets the new, and the classic meets the modern.

Dans2Go opens with Justin Peck's lyrical and abstract ballet Belles-Lettres from 2014. It is the first time that the Royal Danish Ballet performs a work by American Peck, who has had a meteoric career in his home country. He is a former dancer and now house choreographer at the New York City Ballet and is most recently behind the choreography for Steven Spielberg's new film version of the musical West Side Story.

This is followed by a world premiere of the work HEARTCORE by the choreographer duo ESTHER & THOMAS, which deals with themes such as presence, physicality and pleasure. The duo consists of the couple Esther Lee Wilkinson, former artistic director of Corpus and dancer at the Royal Ballet, and stage artist and architect Thomas Radil.

After the intermission, the curtain rises on the famous pas de deux from Swan Lake between the BLACK SWAN Odile and Prince Siegfried. The pas de deux, which was immortalized by Marius Petipa back in 1877, has become the ballerina's great dare, as the dance requires 32 uninterrupted pirouettes on one leg, also called "fouettés". If she masters them, she masters everything.

The program ends with another world premiere. The work The Silence of Birds is about going through a tragedy, about loss and oppression and the nuances of man, who carries both good and evil within him.

The work originated from the Royal Ballet's new development project "Koreorama", which focuses on choreographic talent development. The ambition is to train a diverse group of young choreographers. As the first result, the work The Silence of Birds is presented by Eukene Sagues, who is also a corps dancer at the Royal Danish Ballet. The choreography differs by not being the traditional language of steps that we otherwise know from the world of ballet.

Read more about Koreorama at kglteater.dk/koreorama

Belles-lettres
Choreography: Justin Peck
Music: César Franck
Set- and Costume Design: Nadia Nabil
Light Design: Thomas Bek Jensen

HEARTCORE
Choreography & Concept: ESTHER & THOMAS
Costume Design: ESTHER & THOMAS
Light Design: Thomas Bek Jensen
Dramaturg: Sosha Teperowska

Svanesø pas de deux
Choreography: Marius Petipa
Music: Pjotr Tjajkovskij
Costume Design: Mia Steensgaard
Light Design: Thomas Bek Jensen

The silence of birds
Choreography & Concept: Eukene Sagues
Costume Design: Euken Sagues & Louis Kynd
Light Design: Thomas Bek Jensen
Sound Design: Mikkel Peter Larsen
Dramaturg: Astrid Øye




Royal Danish Opera Presents MORNING DANCE IN THE OPERARoyal Danish Opera Presents MORNING DANCE IN THE OPERA
April 13, 2023

Here is ample opportunity to let both inner and outer sensations and moods guide our movements. An aesthetic and magnificent setting, for inspiration for both body and soul.
ELEKTRA is Now Playing at Det KGL. TeaterELEKTRA is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater
April 3, 2023

Every day, Elektra recalls her murdered father and devises plans for blood-soaked revenge. She lives under the same roof as her father’s killers – her mother and her lover. Elektra’s thirst for revenge is all-consuming and runs counter to her sister’s dream of a life in harmony with marriage and children.
COSI FAN TUTTE is Now Playing at Royal Danish OperaCOSI FAN TUTTE is Now Playing at Royal Danish Opera
March 27, 2023

In Mozart’s intimate opera, love is put to the test. Così fan tutte means ‘So does every woman’, signifying that all women are unfaithful. Philosopher Don Alfonso sets out to prove this insight.
THE INHERITANCE Comes to the Royal Danish OperaTHE INHERITANCE Comes to the Royal Danish Opera
March 15, 2023

In Manhattan, a generation after the height of the AIDS epidemic, Eric, a sensitive soul, and a talented yet self-destructive writer, Toby, share a turbulent love affair that tears everyone around them apart. While the United States, where Trump wins the presidency, is becoming more and more polarised, the world around them seems to be collapsing.
GIANT STEPS is Now Playing at the Royal Danish OperaGIANT STEPS is Now Playing at the Royal Danish Opera
March 13, 2023

Jerome Robbins was one of the greatest showmen the United States has ever fostered. He effortlessly moved between modern Broadway dance and sublime classical ballet. Discover three of his greatest works in Giant Steps.
