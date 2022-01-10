Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Delaware Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Delaware Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Annie Sparks - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR - The Everett Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lorraine Steinhoff/Christopher Decker - SEUSSICAL - Clear Space Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Stephanie Bailey - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Gail Wagner - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Resident Ensemble Players

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan P. McGinty - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brendan Smith - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre

Best Musical

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Jack Cottrell - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR - The Everett Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Zach Naar - SINCERELY, FRANCIS OCHIDERE - Possum Point Players

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Lee E. Ernst - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Resident Ensemble Players

Best Play

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Truban - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis George - GUYS & DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre Company

Best Streaming Play

TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hannah Weile - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cynthia Acevedo - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RENT - The Everett Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SYLVIA - Clear Space Theatre