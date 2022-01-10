Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Delaware Awards
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Delaware Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Annie Sparks - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR - The Everett Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lorraine Steinhoff/Christopher Decker - SEUSSICAL - Clear Space Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Stephanie Bailey - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Gail Wagner - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre
Best Direction Of A Stream
Kathleen Pirkl Tague - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Resident Ensemble Players
Best Editing Of A Stream
Ryan P. McGinty - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brendan Smith - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre
Best Musical
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Jack Cottrell - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR - The Everett Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Zach Naar - SINCERELY, FRANCIS OCHIDERE - Possum Point Players
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Lee E. Ernst - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Resident Ensemble Players
Best Play
12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Allen Truban - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis George - GUYS & DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre Company
Best Streaming Play
TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Hannah Weile - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Cynthia Acevedo - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Kathleen Pirkl Tague - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
RENT - The Everett Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
SYLVIA - Clear Space Theatre