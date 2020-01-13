Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Achievement For Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Aidan Briggs - ANNIE - The Everett Theater

Achievement For Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Tom Sawyer - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement For Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Brodie Sapp - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Second Street Players

Achievement For Actor in a Play (Professional)

Braeden Swain - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement For Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

L'Tanya Cain-Morrow - SISTER ACT - The Everett Theatre

Achievement For Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Autumn Schneider - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement For Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Kylie Daisey - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre

Achievement For Actress in a Play (Professional)

Lisa Rosetta Strum - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players

Achievement For Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Wyatt Neff - ANNIE - The Everett Theatre

Achievement For Director of a Musical (Professional)

David Button - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement For Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Sadie Andros - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre

Achievement For Director of a Play (Professional)

David Button - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement For Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - The Everett Theatre

Achievement For Musical (Professional)

MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement For Play (Non-Professional)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Second Street Players

Achievement For Play (Professional)

LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre

Achievement For Student/School Production

CRAZY FOR YOU - Middletown High School

Achievement In Choreography (Non-Professional)

Moses Scober - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre

Achievement In Choreography (Professional)

Shondelle Alessi-Graulich - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement In Community Theater (Company)

The Everett Theater

Achievement In Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Laurene Eckbold - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Wilmington Drama League

Achievement In Costume Design (Professional)

Robin Kingsbury - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement In Lighting Design (Non-Professional)

Joel Esler - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre

Achievement In Lighting Design (Professional)

Brendan Smith - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement In Music Direction/Conducting (Non-Professional)

Chris Myers - HAPPY DAYS - Second Street Players

Achievement In Music Direction/Conducting (Professional)

Melanie Bradley - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement In Professional Theater (Company)

Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement In Set Design (Non-Professional)

Douglas Briggs - MARY POPPINS - The Everett Theater

Achievement In Set Design (Professional)

Eddie Seger - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company

Achievement In Sound Design (Non-Professional)

Paul Surowiec & Valerie Beardsley - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre

Achievement In Sound Design (Professional)

Kevin Carter - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company

