Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; Everett's CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Leads Best Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Delaware:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Annie Sparks - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR - The Everett Theatre 50%

Autumn Schneider - GUYS AND DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre 10%

Devon Frieder - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Clear Space Theatre Company 8%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lorraine Steinhoff/Christopher Decker - SEUSSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 30%

Christopher Peterson - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Clear Space Theatre Company 25%

Lorraine Steinhoff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre 20%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Stephanie Bailey - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 53%

David Button - MAMMA MIA - Clear Space Theatre Company 13%

David Button - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 10%

Best Direction Of A Play

Gail Wagner - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 30%

David Button - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Clear Space Theatre 21%

Wyatt Neff - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 21%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Resident Ensemble Players 36%

Michael Gotch - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 23%

Steve Tague - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 21%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan P. McGinty - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 62%

Ryan P. McGinty - TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players 38%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brendan Smith - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 37%

Matt Kator - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Candlelight Theatre 29%

Brendan Smith - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Clear Space Theatre 25%

Best Musical

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 57%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Clear Space Theatre Company 25%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Candlelight Theatre 13%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jack Cottrell - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR - The Everett Theatre 32%

Tara Brown - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 27%

Julia Messenger - SOUND OF MUSIC - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%

Best Performer In A Play

Kim Taylor - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 20%

Jasmine Bradley - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 17%

Ted Doyle - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 16%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Lee E. Ernst - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Resident Ensemble Players 44%

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 25%

Elizabeth Heflin - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 15%

Best Play

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 58%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Clear Space Theatre 20%

CLEVER LITTLE LIES - Candlelight Theatre 12%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 40%

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 21%

CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 13%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Truban - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 34%

Travis George - GUYS & DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre Company 22%

Gail Wagner - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 18%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis George - GUYS & DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre Company 41%

Kevin Carter - OUR TOWN - Clear Space Theatre 26%

Eileen Smitheimer - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 21%

Best Streaming Play

TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players 56%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 44%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hannah Weile - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 42%

Christopher Decker - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Clear Space Theatre Company 13%

Dale Fleetwood - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE - Wilmington Drama League 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cynthia Acevedo - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 41%

Dale Fleetwood - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 17%

Marissa Wheaton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 42%

Stephen Pelinski - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 32%

Michael Gotch - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RENT - The Everett Theatre 30%

WEST SIDE STORY - School Edition - The Everett Theatre 28%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Clear Space Theatre 19%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SYLVIA - Clear Space Theatre 64%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - Clear Space Theatre 36%