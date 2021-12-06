Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Delaware: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Annie Sparks - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR - The Everett Theatre 55%



GUYS AND DOLLS

9%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

9%

Autumn Schneider -- Clear Space TheatreDevon Frieder -- Clear Space Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lorraine Steinhoff/Christopher Decker - SEUSSICAL - Clear Space Theatre 32%

Christopher Peterson - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Clear Space Theatre Company 27%

Lorraine Steinhoff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre 22%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Stephanie Bailey - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 58%

David Button - MAMMA MIA - Clear Space Theatre Company 14%

David Button - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 10%



Best Direction Of A Play

Gail Wagner - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 33%

Wyatt Neff - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 23%

David Button - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Clear Space Theatre 21%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Resident Ensemble Players 36%

Steve Tague - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 23%

Hassan El-Amin - TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players 21%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan P. McGinty - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 62%

Ryan P. McGinty - TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players 38%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brendan Smith - CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 43%

Brendan Smith - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Clear Space Theatre 30%

Matt Kator - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Candlelight Theatre 16%



Best Musical

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 63%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Clear Space Theatre Company 25%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Candlelight Theatre 7%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jack Cottrell - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR - The Everett Theatre 33%

Tara Brown - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 27%

Julia Messenger - SOUND OF MUSIC - Clear Space Theatre Company 12%



Best Performer In A Play

Kim Taylor - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 20%

Jasmine Bradley - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 17%

Ted Doyle - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 17%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Lee E. Ernst - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Resident Ensemble Players 46%

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 24%

Mic Matarrese - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 16%



Best Play

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 64%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Clear Space Theatre 21%

FAITH COUNTY 2 - Riverfront Theater 6%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 41%

12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 21%

CARRIE - Clear Space Theatre 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Truban - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 37%

Travis George - GUYS & DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre Company 23%

Gail Wagner - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 20%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis George - GUYS & DOLLS - Clear Space Theatre Company 43%

Kevin Carter - OUR TOWN - Clear Space Theatre 25%

Eileen Smitheimer - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 21%



Best Streaming Play

TALK ABOUT RACE - Resident Ensemble Players 57%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 43%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hannah Weile - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR. - The Everett Theatre 44%

Christopher Decker - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Clear Space Theatre Company 14%

Dale Fleetwood - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM SPELLING BEE - Wilmington Drama League 11%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cynthia Acevedo - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Everett Theatre 44%

Dale Fleetwood - CLUE - The Everett Theatre 17%

Marissa Wheaton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Clear Space Theatre Company 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Kathleen Pirkl Tague - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 44%

Stephen Pelinski - DRACULA - Resident Ensemble Players 33%

Michael Gotch - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Resident Ensemble Players 23%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RENT - The Everett Theatre 32%

WEST SIDE STORY - School Edition - The Everett Theatre 30%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Clear Space Theatre 19%

