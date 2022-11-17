Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets for THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Playhouse Go on Sale Today

Performances runÂ March 10 -12, 2023Â atÂ The Playhouse on Rodney Square, operated by The Grand.

Nov. 17, 2022 Â 
The producers of the national tour of THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nine Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical, and The Grand announced today that single tickets will go on sale Thursday, November 17 at 10am. THE BOOK OF MORMON plays Wilmington, Delaware for a limited engagement March 10 -12, 2023 at The Playhouse on Rodney Square, operated by The Grand. Tickets will be available at The Grand box office (818 N. Market Street, Wilmington), by visiting BroadwayinWilmington.org, or by calling 302.888.0200. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by also calling 302.888.0200.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.




