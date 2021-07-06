The Grand Announces Will Kick Off First Set of Indoor Performances in September

After a once-in-a-lifetime closure of 467 days, The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, Delaware has announced their first set of live indoor performances beginning in September 2021. This announcement also celebrates the building's 150th Birthday on December 22, 2021, which will be celebrated over the course of three months.

The Grand is set to bring popular national acts such as comedians Brian Regan and Lewis Black, internet comedic sensation Vic DiBitetto, TV's Jane Lynch (Glee), Kate Flannery (The Office), Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles (Whose Line Is It Anyway?).

Musically, the season will also bring the return of Straight No Chaser, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, The Temptations, and Storm Large (recently seen on America's Got Talent).

"It has been a long road to get to this announcement, but The Grand's team is excited to welcome patrons and artists back inside our three beautiful theaters," says Executive Director Mark Fields. "May this first announcement provide hope of the return to enjoying the live performing arts in person indoors. We fully intend to continue announcing new performances throughout the summer and fall months."

The Grand's Broadway in Wilmington Series, sponsored by Bank of America and performed at the historic Playhouse on Rodney Square, will be announced separately in July. More information on new upgrades and improvements to The Playhouse on Rodney Square, America's longest continuously operating Broadway touring house, will also be announced at that time.

An announcement on The Grand's 45th Annual Grand Gala will also come later this summer.

"When I look for sure signs that we are ready to return to a more normal and more enjoyable routine, I look no further than The Grand," said Mayor Mike Purzycki. "Our City's premier performance center was an early victim of COVID's devastating effects, so it is with joy that I applaud the decision to re-open the Grand stage for all to enjoy."

After more than a year of an entire industry shut down, artists and venues are starting to schedule performances again, but the re-emergence of indoor shows will be gradual. By the time The Grand opens for its first currently scheduled performance, it will have been 563 days since an audience sat in one of their three theaters.

"Re-starting from an extended full stop is complex. Although some outdoor venues are re-opening now, the national performing arts infrastructure have to start from scratch. And, we are still responding to changing circumstances and safety guidelines, especially for indoor shows," says Fields. "Despite the challenges, we're pleased to kick our re-opening off with some wonderful programs."

The Grand has not remained silent throughout this closure, however. The organization has held a number of sold-out outdoor events such as their Concerts by Car Concert Series at Frawley Stadium, their Drive-In Cinema at Bellevue State Park, their Live @ 818 Livestream Concert series, and perhaps the most popular, their Winter in Wilmington Drive-Thru Light Show held on Wilmington's Riverfront last holiday season. "The Grand's staff stepped up in new and innovative ways this past year to ensure that the organization could continue to serve our community, even when the community couldn't come inside to join us," says Fields.

The Grand will hold a venue presale from June 23 through July 5, allowing subscribers, donors, and current audience members to purchase tickets before the general public. Tickets can be purchased online at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577. Please be patient, we are expecting a heavy call volume. The fastest and easiest way to guarantee the best seats is to purchase online.

Patrons will also experience a more streamlined purchasing process, as The Grand has upgraded their ticketing software since March of 2020. "We've used this time to overhaul the patron experience, including an eventual launch of print-at-home ticketing in the fall of 2021," says Director of Marketing and IT Terry Cruz. "Patrons will also notice 8 brand new digital kiosk displays welcoming them outside The Grand on the 800 block of North Market Street".

Tickets to the general public will go on sale July 6 at 10:00am (except for Straight No Chaser, December '63, and HYPROV). Purchasers are reminded that the more shows they buy, the more they save! Purchasing 3 shows will save you 10% per ticket and purchasing 6 shows will save you 20% per ticket, along with free parking vouchers and a dining discount card to many of the local restaurants.

MUSIC

October 21, 2021 - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes (Copeland Hall)

October 23, 2021 - Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox (Copeland Hall)

October 30, 2021 - The Temptations (Copeland Hall)

November 6, 2021 - The Rock Orchestra performs Elton John (Copeland Hall)

November 13, 2021 - Kris Allen (the baby grand)

November 18, 2021 - Storm Large (the baby grand)

November 19, 2021 - ABBA MANIA! (Copeland Hall)

December 10, 2021 - December '63 (Playhouse on Rodney Square) - tickets on sale at a later date

December 11, 2021 - Andy McKee (the baby grand)

December 17, 2021 - Wizards of Winter (Copeland Hall)

January 16, 2022 - DRUMLINE LIVE! (Copeland Hall)

February 4, 2022 - Seldom Scene (the baby grand)

February 12, 2022 - The Rock Orchestra performs Tom Petty (the baby grand)

February 18, 2022 - Gaelic Storm (Copeland Hall)

March 4, 2022 - The Red Hot Chili Pipers (Copeland Hall)

March 5, 2022 - The Honey Dewdrops (the baby grand)

March 6, 2022 - Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy (Copeland Hall)

March 13, 2022 - Tom Rush (the baby grand)

March 19, 2022 - Deadgrass (the baby grand)

March 25, 2022 - The Tannahill Weavers (the baby grand)

April 1, 2022 - Straight No Chaser (Copeland Hall) - tickets on sale at a later date

April 15, 2022 - One Night in Memphis (Copeland Hall)

April 22, 2022 - Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas (the baby grand)

April 24, 2022 - One Night of Queen (Copeland Hall)

May 7, 2022 - The Rock Orchestra performs Genesis (the baby grand)

COMEDY

September 26, 2021 - Brian Regan (Copeland Hall)

October 8, 2021 - Theo Von (Copeland Hall)

October 9, 2021 - Lewis Black (Copeland Hall)

October 15, 2021 - David Sedaris (Copeland Hall)

October 23, 2021 - Jeff Allen (the baby grand)

November 12, 2021 - Vic DiBitetto (Copeland Hall)

November 18, 2021 - Justin Willman (Copeland Hall)

December 3, 2021 - Jane Lynch's A Swingin' Little Christmas! With Kate Flannery and Tim Davis (Copeland Hall)

March 5, 2022 - Jeanne Robertson (Copeland Hall)

April 9, 2022 - Colin Mochrie's (of Whose Line Is it Anyway?) presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis (Playhouse on Rodney Square) - tickets on sale at a later date

April 21, 2022 - Whose Live Anyway? (Copeland Hall)

BROADWAY IN WILMINGTON - To be announced in July 2021.

FIRST STATE BALLET THEATRE (tickets on sale at a later date)

October 8-10, 2021 - One Act World Premiere Ballet (the baby grand)

November 12-14, 2021 - Up Front with FSBT (Studio One)

December 10-12, 2021 - The Nutcracker (Copeland Hall)

February 18-20, 2022 - Giselle (the baby grand)

April 30-May 1, 2022 - Swan Lake (Copeland Hall)