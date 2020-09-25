The Grand Announces Drive-In Movies At Bellevue State Park

Series to be focused on movie musicals inspired by Broadway shows.

After a hugely successful string of socially distant concerts, The Grand is thrilled to announce a new series of events hosted at Belleveue State Park. The Grand Cinema at Bellevue will begin the weekend of October 2nd and 3rd with two movie musicals: "Pitch Perfect" and "Disney's Mary Poppins". The series will likely continue through the month of October and early November.

"As we continue to look for creative ways to serve our community when we can't do indoor shows, we thought that a series of movie musicals in a drive-in setting would both appeal to the public, especially families, and would also connect to our Broadway tradition at The Playhouse."

The Playhouse on Rodney Square, housed inside the historic DuPont building, is home the country's longest continuously operating Broadway touring stop (operating since 1913). With over 2,000 Broadway in Wilmington subscribers, the series is hosts more than 7 musicals per year for the Broadway novice up to the Broadway buff.

"By tipping our hat to the strong desire for Broadway entertainment in the City, we hope to continue our tradition of presenting the finest in Broadway musicals - now on the big screen" says Fields.

Tickets are on sale NOW and are $15 per person (up to four people per car), plus fees. Children under 12 are FREE. They are available online only at www.TheGrandWilmington.org. The Grand's in-person and phone box offices are currently closed.

