Second Street Players To Hold Auditions For THE SECRET GARDEN Musical

Second Street Players will hold auditions for its 2025 summer musical, "The Secret Garden." Directors David Button and John H. Hulse will hold auditions on Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 at 6 PM, at the Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

Auditioners should prepare one minute of a familiar musical theater song that best showcases them in a style from the show. All are encouraged to bring a second selection as a backup for their audition song. Auditioners must bring sheet music in their key for the accompanist. Singing with an accompaniment-only music track (no vocals), on CD or Bluetooth device, is also acceptable. A cappella auditions are discouraged. Auditions will also consist of reading from the script.

The show is performed by a cast of twenty-five actors, ages 10 and up. Preference may be given to auditioners who are available for the entire rehearsal period, beginning Tuesday, April 15.

Cast members should be available for technical rehearsals scheduled for Sunday to Thursday, July 6 - 10, and must be available for all performances July 11 through 20. For character descriptions, go to secondstreetplayers.com.

This enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and playwright Marsha Norman. Orphaned in India, 10-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing the Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

Those needing more information, or who are unable to attend the audition but interested in auditioning or being part of the production crew, may contact John Hulse at 302-245-4147.

Second Street Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of production.

SSP programs are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

