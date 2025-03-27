STOMPIN' AT THE SAVOY is Coming to Delaware Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Delaware Theatre Company (DTC) invites audiences to step into the timeless rhythm of Big-Band jazz in this World Premiere musical honoring the legacy of the Queen of Swing dance, Norma Miller. Stompin' at the Savoy, on the DTC stage from April 16 through May 4, 2025, is directed by Tamara Tunie, written by Phaedra Michelle Scott and Alan Govenar, and based on the book, Stompin' at the Savoy: The Story of Norma Miller, collected by Alan Govenar, and published by Candlewick Press.

Stompin' at the Savoy brings the Swing Era to life on stage, featuring new arrangements of iconic songs by Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb, Benny Goodman, and other Big-Band hits. Energized by the beat of the street, jump roping, and the intensity of the Lindy Hop, Norma Miller has big dreams of becoming a dancer at the Savoy Ballroom in 1930s Harlem, the only dance floor in America where Blacks and Whites could mix. Norma learns life on the dance floor is far simpler than reality as she is pulled in multiple directions between family, dance, and love in this coming-of-age tale.

"When I was approached to direct this new musical, of course, the potential of the music and choreography launched my imagination,” said director Tamara Tunie. “The Lindy Hop was ground-breaking in its time and was the foundation for so many dance forms that followed. But it boiled down to the story: this young woman, determined to realize her dream no matter what obstacles were placed in her way. No matter how humble her beginnings. In this moment where hopes and dreams are being challenged, I hope Norma's story of resilience, tenacity, and truly knowing one's purpose will inspire us all.”

