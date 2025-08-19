Ray Didinger's SPINNER to Have World Premiere at Delaware Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delaware Theatre Company will open its 2025/26 Season with the world premiere of Spinner, a new play by Hall of Fame sportswriter and radio legend Ray Didinger. Directed by Matt Silva, Spinner is a thrilling new play based on a true event from 1970.

On stage from September 17 to October 5, Spinner takes audiences on a journey into the human spirit, where determination collides with obsession, and the dreams we chase can either lift us to greatness or tear everything we love apart. The play shares the true story of NHL player Brian “Spinner” Spencer, while simultaneously providing a reflection of the risks, rewards, and regrets we all face when chasing something bigger than ourselves. It’s a powerful tale of sacrifice, family, and the lengths we’ll go to make our dreams a reality, even when the cost is too high.

"As a young reporter with the Philadelphia Bulletin, I was reading the Associated Press wire one night and came across a story about a Toronto Maple Leafs winger named Brian Spencer,” says Playwright Ray Didinger. “He was just called up from the minor leagues and was about to fulfill his dream of playing in Maple Leaf Gardens. It sounds like a fairly ordinary sports story, but that night – December 12, 1970 – was anything but ordinary. A hockey game resulted in a family tragedy that made headlines across North America. I was assigned to follow up on the story, and that's how I met Brian Spencer. I wrote a piece for the Bulletin, but the story of Brian Spencer never left my mind, so more than half a century later, I wrote it again, this time as a play called Spinner. It is a story about pursuing your dreams and the price that sometimes comes with it."

"Working with Ray Didinger to bring this incredible real-life story to the stage has been an absolute thrill,” shares Director Matt Silva. “The cast we’ve assembled is some of the best in town. The design team is top-notch. I am so excited to share this unique and exhilarating story with audiences.”

"Since its first reading last September, it has been a joy to watch Spinner take shape,” remarks Artistic Director Mimi Warnick. “Ray has carried this story close to his heart throughout his remarkable career, and it is an honor to see it premiere on the DTC stage and kick off our 46th season.”