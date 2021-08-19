Possum Point Players Seek Director For CALENDAR GIRLS

Possum Point Players announce a call for prospective directors who are interested in directing the 2022 fall production of "Calendar Girls." Director Application Forms are on Possums' website, http://www.possumpointplayers.org, under the menu listing of All About PPP. There are forms for an Experienced Possum Point Players Director and for a First Time Director. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 1, 2021.

Written by playwright Tim Firth, "Calendar Girls" is a hilarious and heartwarming comedy based on a true story of a group of women who choose to fund a local hospital memorial bench by posing for a nude calendar. The play is Firth's stage version of the film of the same name that features Helen Mirren.

The script is available upon request. Contact Donna de Kuyper, Possum Point Players Director Selection for a script or information, donnadek@comcast.net. Production dates are September 2022.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.