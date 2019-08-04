Possum Point Players Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

Have you visited your sweet little old aunts lately? The ones that make their own sweet elderberry wine? Now's your chance to catch up with them as Possum Point Players present the American classic "Arsenic and Old Lace." Written by Joseph Kesselring, show dates are Sept. 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 7:30 PM; and Sept. 15 and 22, at 2 PM at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown. Tickets are $20 for adults and $19 for students and seniors. Call (302) 856-4560 or visit www.possumpointplayers.org on the web for tickets or more information.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" has long been judged one of the American theatre's funniest comedies. The plot tells of drama critic Mortimer Brewster who is engaged to the lovely Elaine Harper. However, he has to wonder, will she fit in with his "unusual" family? Aunts Abby and Martha Brewster are known throughout Brooklyn for their many acts of kindness and charity. But Mortimer learns that his charming spinster aunts have taken to relieving the loneliness of old men by inviting them in for a nice glass of homemade elderberry wine. Wine that is laced with arsenic, strychnine, and "just a pinch" of cyanide! What else can go wrong? How long can Mortimer keep other crazy relatives in his family tree hidden?

Rehoboth Beach resident John H. Hulse directs an experienced cast, some familiar to Possum Hall, some making their first appearance on the Possums' stage. including Andrew Hertzberg of Broadkill Beach; Dustin McHale ofClayton; Ed Guinan of Dagsboro; Gina Shuck of Dover; and Chuck Rafferty of Laurel. Also in the cast are MikeMahaffie, Bernie Noeller, and Sarah Rose of Lewes; Alex Lloyd-Wood and Anthony Pierantozzi of Millsboro; Steven Dow and Steven Perry of Rehoboth Beach; and E. J. Panico of Seaford. Assisting Hulse are associate director Becky Craft of Slaughter Beach, and stage manager Donna Flomp of Milton.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" is appropriate for all audiences. Tickets are on sale and theatre goers should purchase early to make sure they can get their choice of dates.





