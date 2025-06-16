Possum Point Players Calls For Two More Directors For 2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Possum Point Players are seeking applicants for directors for two musicals scheduled for the 2026 season, “Mary Poppins” and “She Loves Me.” “Mary Poppins” is scheduled the weekends of May 29-31 and June 5-7, and “She Loves Me” is the weekends of November 13-15 and 20-22.

For an application, more information, or questions about directing for PPP, interested applicants may contact: Logan Hunter, Director Liaison and Selection Chair at: logan.hunter.director@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is 11.59PM Sunday, July 20, 2025.

A Director's Application Form may also be obtained by calling the PPP office at 302 856-3460 or looking on the PPP website: www.possumpointplayers.org. The form must be postmarked by 11:59 Saturday, May 10, 2025, and mailed In Care of: Logan Hunter, Director Application, Possum Point Players, P. O. Box 96, Georgetown DE 19947. They may also be emailed to Hunter as well by the same date at: office@possumpointplayers.org.

May 29, 30, 31, June 5, 6, 7 – (Large cast of 20 or more) Mary Poppins is based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins includes a score filled with timeless classics as well as charming new songs written especially for this adaptation. Nominated for 7 Tony awards in 2007. “Mary Poppins” is presented through arrangement with Disney and MTI Shows, Inc.

November 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 – She Loves Me (Medium size cast of 15 or more) is considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, “She Loves Me” is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange. But the identity of their admirers remains unknown. The Mikos Lazlos play “Parfumerie”, on which it is based, has inspired many adaptations, including the beloved film You've Got Mail starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. “She Loves Me” is also licensed through MTI Shows, Inc.

Comments