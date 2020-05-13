Possum Point Players Call For Directors For 2021

The shows must go on! And they will! The dates may go one way and another on the 2021 calendar as we navigate 2020, but the shows will go on at Possum Hall, home of Possum Point Players.

The Possums are now accepting applications for directors of three shows in the 2021 season of mainstage productions.

The Players' Director Liaison, Donna de Kuyper, said, "As Sussex County's premier community theatre, we are excited to announce three productions that will round out our 2021 season. I encourage anyone who is interested in directing to contact me for an application or for more information on directing for Possum Point Players." She said that applications are due by May 31. She can be reached at donnadek@comcast.net.

Directors are needed for the following shows:

A January production of well-known and timeless drama, "12 Angry Jurors;" a renowned adaptation of the classic Reginald Rose play.

A fall mystery, "A Murder Is Announced," by the inimitable mystery writer Agatha Christie.

A late fall holiday musical, "Holiday Inn," adapted to the stage and based on the beloved film by the same name, it features the fantastic music score of Irving Berlin.

Two mainstage productions have been rescheduled from the 2020 season to the 2021 season. "Hay Fever" and "The Producers" will be staged in 2021 with directors who were selected for the 2020 season.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.





