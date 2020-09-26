Ocean City Theatre Company Announces Classes For Adults and Youth

Check out all they have to offer!

Ocean City Theatre Company has announced its upcoming class lineup for adults and youth. Check out all of the offerings below and learn more at http://oceancitytheatrecompany.com/education/.

High School Acting & Monologue Class Taught By Broadway Star Michael Lee Brown

This class will be taught in-person at OCTC with all appropriate COVID-19 related precautions in place, including masks, social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing.

This class will teach students how to bring a monologue to life. Students will learn how to develop characters, explore depth of emotion, transport themselves into the understanding and circumstances of the character and deliver a strong, performance-ready monologue.

NOTE - Due to the popularity of this class we added this 7pm session!

Musical Theatre Dance For Adults

This class will be taught in-person at OCTC with all appropriate COVID-19 related precautions in place, including masks, social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing.

In these classes you'll learn the classic Broadway style of dance. Participants will work on the building blocks of this specific style with an emphasis on movement quality and high-energy body movements. Participants will learn multiple combinations from various Broadway musicals throughout the session.

Musical Theatre Styles For Youth

This class will be taught in-person at OCTC with all appropriate COVID-19 related precautions in place, including masks, social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing.

In these classes, participants in grades 8th through 12th will explore the scene work that surrounds classic Broadway hits. Participants will learn musical theatre performance techniques paired with several classic musical theatre production numbers.

Adult Acting Class

This class will be taught in-person at OCTC with all appropriate COVID-19 related precautions in place, including masks, social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing.

This class will focus on scene work, partner work and monologues. Participants will be challenged with learning theatre vocabulary, researching the play, analyzing the script and work to bring characters to life.

