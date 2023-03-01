Mount Pleasant High School Presents Delaware High School Premiere of FROZEN: THE MUSICAL

Mt. Pleasant High School (MPHS) will present Delaware's first-ever high school production of Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical, as part of the nationwide competition The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door. The production features 30 student actors; 22 pit musicians, including 8 student musicians; 25 student stage crew members, and 3 student assistants (Student Director, Student Choreographer, and Stage Manager).

Mount Pleasant High School's production of Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical is led by Mount Pleasant High School's long-standing Drama staff including: Drama Director, Chris Turner; Vocal Director, Christine Stief; Orchestra Director, Brian Drumbore; Choreographers, Patricia Storch and Kimberly Turner; Stagecraft Director, Anthony DelNegro; and Technical Director, Matthew Coyle (MPHS Class of 2012).

The production runs March 30th through April 1. All performances will begin at 7:00 pm, with an additional matinee at 2:00 pm, on April 1st. The matinee will also feature ASL interpretation by Elizabeth WheeKavanaugh.

"We are honored that Disney Theatrical Group, Music Theatre International, and the Educational Theatre Association selected Mount Pleasant High School as Delaware's representative for The United States of Frozen: Love is an Open Door," said Mount Pleasant High School Drama Director, Chris Turner. "We believe our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as ensuring our students have the opportunity to take part in a professional theatrical experience onstage, backstage, and in the orchestra, were just a few of the factors that helped showcase how we embrace the theme of "love is an open door." In the world of theater, every student has a voice and deserves to be heard. Theater in schools is a powerful educational tool, affording students the opportunity to learn organizational skills, leadership skills, public speaking, and how to work as a team. They are able to utilize all their core class knowledge and put it into practice in creative ways."

The United States of Frozen is a groundbreaking competition sponsored by Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International that aims to promote inclusive and diverse high school theatre programs using the theme "Love Is an Open Door." Through a competitive online application process, one high school in every U.S. state and select territories was chosen to win exclusive rights to present Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical in 2023 or 2024. Winners were chosen based on a unique artistic vision of Frozen, a demonstrated commitment to outreach in their school and local communities, the ability to utilize a live orchestra, and commitment to the International Thespians program. MPHS is one of 51 winners selected to represent their home state.

"Disney Theatrical Group is delighted that the story of Frozen is being told on stage by high school students across the country. Frozen's message of love and acceptance will be celebrated through the diverse array of talented young people bringing the beloved characters of Arendelle to life while supporting their peers and community."

Based on the hit 2013 animated feature film, Disney's stage adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in March 2018. The film's co-director and screenwriter Jennifer Lee wrote the musical's book, and songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez penned brand-new music for the stage. The Broadway production of Frozen is currently on tour in North America.

Tickets for this production must be purchased in advance. To purchase reserved tickets to Frozen, please click here. More information on The United States of Frozen can be found at schooltheatre.org/frozen.

MPHS is also partnering with the winning schools from NJ (East Regional High School, Voorhees) and PA (North Penn High School, Lansdale) to extend the theme of "Love is Open Door" and cross-market the performances with a media event scheduled for Monday, March 6th at the Wilma Theater, in Philadelphia. Each school will bring up to 15 cast members to perform the finale, "Let it Go." For more information about this opportunity, please click https://docs.google.com/document/d/1EwL4ykCpc-roxCx6-7arsxnUMNlz5781lsbnMzwvU04/edit, or contact Carrie Gorn, Perpetual Motion PR, cgornpr@gmail.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Disney's Frozen is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International and is not available for licensing outside of The United States of Frozen program. For more information about licensing other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.