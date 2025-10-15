MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET is Coming to The Playhouse On Rodney Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time, the beloved holiday classic, Meredith Willson's Miracle on 34th Street The Musical, will launch a North American tour for the 2025-2026 holiday season. This beloved story, based on the classic holiday film of the same name, makes a stop at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington, DE for a limited engagement, December 20-21, 2025.

"Meredith Willson's Miracle on 34th Street has been a holiday favorite for theatres around the country for many years," said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. "We are delighted that with this new tour, the beloved show will play to thousands of new audience members. This joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment and is sure to leave everyone feeling like 'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!'"

The musical revolves around the wonderful and magical story line of a beloved and iconic Macy's Christmas Santa that may actually be the "real" Santa Claus, and a little girl that gets something to believe in. Featuring songs like "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," Miracle on 34th Street is sure to send the entire audience home with a true Christmas holiday spirit.

Meredith Willson, famous for penning The Music Man and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, adapted Miracle on 34th Street The Musical from the classic holiday film of the same name, which opened at the Roxy Theatre in New York City on June 4, 1947. The film starred Edmund Gwenn and Maureen O'Hara.