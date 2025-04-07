MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 is Coming to The Playhouse On Rodney Square In Wilmington

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GFOUR Productions, winners of 68 Drama Desk and 54 Tony Awards, are bringing the brand-new national tour of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change' to Wilmington, DE and will play the Playhouse on Rodney Square for 1 performance only, Saturday, May 17 at 2PM. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online or by calling 302.888.0200.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change' is the sequel to long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." In its first year on tour, Menopause The Musical 2 continues to empower women dealing with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2 is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship - plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

The production is directed by Seth Greenleaf, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. The creative team includes Choreography by Jonathan Stahl, Scenic Design by Sean McClelland, Sound Design by David Lanza, Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessiere assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Music Direction by Peter Aylin. It is represented by Columbia Artist Theatricals.

The original Menopause The Musical debuted in Orlando, Florida and ran Off-Broadway for four years performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia and many more. It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million, Menopause The Musical has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.

Comments