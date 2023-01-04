Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023

Performances run April 12-30.

Jan. 04, 2023  
MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023

Man Of La Mancha comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023.

Written by Dale Wasserman, the production features music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, and is directed by Matt Silva.

Performances run April 12-30.

Man of La Mancha is one of the world's most popular musicals. Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Man of La Mancha features adventure, romance, and rousing classics like "The Impossible Dream" and "I, Don Quixote." Inspired by Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, Man of La Mancha's Cervantes renames himself 'Don Quixote' and embarks on an epic quest to right all wrongs in the world.




Possum Point Players Announce Optional Information Meetings and Auditions For BIG RIVER Photo
Possum Point Players Announce Optional Information Meetings and Auditions For BIG RIVER
Delaware's Possum Point Players have announced optional Information Meetings and Auditions for their spring musical 'BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN,' with music and lyrics by Roger Miller, book by William Hauptman, and directed for the Possum Point Players by John H. Hulse, with musical direction by Diane Trautman, and choreography by Deni Robinson.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; The Everett Theatre Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards; The Everett Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Milford Resident Wins Possum Point Players Christmas Raffle Photo
Milford Resident Wins Possum Point Players' Christmas Raffle
Lorraine Leavel of Milford was the winner of the Possum Point Players Christmas Possum Raffle. The Possum, a handmade, stuffed animal, was created by Louise Hartzell, of Georgetown, one of the original PPP founding members who has made many over the 50 years the PPP has been performing.  
