LITTLE WOMEN Begins This Week At Possum Point Players

Louisa May Alcott's literary classic “Little Women” opens at Possum Point Players Friday, April 4.

The cast of the play includes Abbey Ruark, Carter Huffman and Melissa Brown. Braeden Swain, Elli Swain, Alexandria Schmedlin and Matt Hatfield live in Milford. Swing Blair Williams lives in Newark.

Additional cast members include Jordan Kilgore, Salisbury, MD, Ashlie Saylor, Seaford, Natalie Howard and Skylar Jamele, Lewes, Marge Egeln of Milton and Andrew Campbell of Dagsboro.

Director Devon Spencer Lynch, a Salisbury resident, expresses delight with the cast that came together for “Little Women.”

“The energy and dedication they all bring is amazing,” he said, “They are all fiercely talented. No one should miss this show!”

“Little Women” is suitable for all audiences. Possum Point Players theatre is handicapped accessible and ample free parking is available in the paved lot attached to the theatre.

“Little Women” with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Cindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland, is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

A Saturday matinee was recently added for 2:00 pm, April 12, and tickets for that show and those remaining for April 4, 5, 11, 12 and 13 are available at www.possumpointplayers.org. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm. Matinee performances are at 2:00 pm. Adult tickets are $32 and students and senior citizens are $30. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the ticket-line, 302-856-4560.

