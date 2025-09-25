LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Opens at Possum Point Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sometimes you start with a comedy and it turns into a love story, In the case of “La Cage aux Folles,” it's a lot comedy, some fashion spectacle and two love stories.

Opening Friday, Sept. 26, Possum Point Players present the Harvey Feirstein and Jerry Herman musical adaptation of a play by Jean Poiret. With two matinees sold out, some tickets remain for Friday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 27, and for Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4. To purchase tickets, don't wait, go to www.possumpointplayers.org or call 302-856-4560.

The play has evolved from a French play to the popular movie, “The Birdcage,” and to an award-winning Broadway musical production, “La Cage aux Folles.” Throughout the transitions, the theme of couples in love, has remained the same, one long lasting love and marriage and one new, blossoming and planning love have remained the same. Georges and Albin are as settled into their marriage of more than 20 years as any couple. They are contented and understanding, impatient and fussy. Their homosexual union is the family and parental foundation of their son, Jean-Michel's life. However, when he falls in love with a lovely young woman who happens to have a narrow-minded and prejudiced father, complications multiply.

There's the issue of his parents' famous night club that features entertainment by stunning drag queens, his father's husband the most provocative and famous. And there's the issue of how sweet Anne's father will accept that a man could, indeed, be a loving and influential parent, just as a woman can.

There are 17 actors, many familiar, several new to Possum Hall, who joined in bringing “La Cage aux Folles” to the stage in Georgetown. They represent nine southern Delaware communities. Some appear in extravagant feathers and flowing gowns, some in conservative suits and day dresses and at least one in a George Washington wig.

Those appearing from Georgetown are Jakob Faulkner, Jay Dupont Jimenez, Melody Westphal, Deb Mengert, Mike Sites, Marcie Clark, Belle Marine and Luke Rowan. Steven Perry, Martin Morris and Len Hedges-Goettl live in Rehoboth Beach and Blake Blair lives in Lewes. Brian Flint is a resident of Ocean View and Abbie Porter lives in Bridgeville. Caliana Velasquez resides in Dagsboro, Luisa Forger in Camden/Wyoming and Danilo Lemon lives in Millsboro.