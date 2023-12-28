Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

GET THE LED OUT Comes to the Grand in February

The performance is set for February 15, 2024 at Copeland Hall.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

GET THE LED OUT Comes to the Grand in February

Get the Led Out comes to The Grand in Wilmington in February. The performance is set for February 15, 2024 at Copeland Hall.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album…GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants…a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.


Recommended For You