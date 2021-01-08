Delaware Shakespeare Announces Festival Schedule and Activities For Summer 2021

Due to the guidelines in place to reopen Delaware's economy, and to the overall public health climate surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Delaware Shakespeare has made the decision to postpone THE TEMPEST, originally planned for July 2020, until the summer of 2021.

Check out the full lineup below!

Dates have yet to be announced. Stay up to date at https://delshakes.org/.

Wednesday - Saturday Performances

6:15 pm - Gates Open

6:50 pm - Shakespeare Orientation

7:05 pm - Comedy Pre-show

7:30 pm - The Tempest

Sunday Performances (Family Night!)

4:45 pm - Gates Open

5:20 pm - Shakespeare Orientation

5:35 pm - Comedy Pre-show

6:00 pm - The Tempest

There is so much to do at the Summer Festival!

Picnicking on the Grounds

Bring a picnic and dine during the Summer Festival pre-show entertainment. (Remember seating is general admission on your own blanket or lawn chair.) If you don't have time to pack a picnic, a selection of sandwiches from Janssen's Market will be available.

Show Orientation

40 minutes prior to showtime. Two actors from the production offer insight to the evening's play and allow time for a question and answer session with the audience.

Comedy Pre-Show

25 minutes prior to showtime. Members of Delaware Shakespeare's College Apprentice Program perform an original comedy sketch inspired by The Tempest.

Wandering Bards

Members of Delaware Shakespeare's High School Internship Program rove through the crowd engaging smaller groups of audience members with sonnets and interactive Shakespeare-themed games.

Children's Activities

Only on Family Nights (Sundays). Bring your children early to enjoy various Shakespearean-themed arts and crafts at our Children's Activity Tent. Tent remains open during the performance!