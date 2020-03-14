Clear Space Cancels Upcoming Performances of KISS ME KATE

Clear Space has announced that it has cancelled all remaining performances of its production of Kiss Me Kate.

They have released the following statement:

Clear Space takes the safety and well-being of our patrons, actors, tech crew, volunteers, and staff very seriously. As we continue to monitor the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, we are taking the necessary precautions to keep our patrons and staff safe and healthy.



In response to the current circumstances we have cancelled all remaining performances of Kiss Me Kate.



I invite you to keep Clear Space financially healthy in this uncertain moment for all non-profit organizations by considering your Kiss Me Kate ticket purchase as a donation.

We will keep you informed of future changes to our schedule should they become necessary.



Thank you for supporting live theatre at the beach.





