Clear Space Announces Scheduling Changes

Clear Space has announced scheduling changes due to Covid-19:

Friends, Clear Space takes the safety and well-being of our patrons, actors, tech crew, volunteers, and staff very seriously.

As we continue to monitor the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, we are taking the necessary precautions to keep our patrons and staff safe and healthy.



In response to the current circumstances we have taken the following steps:

Cancelled all remaining performances of KISS ME KATE

Postponed Broadway Bound classes until May 5, 12, 19.

Cancelled the adult acting workshops on March 22, 29.

Closed the box office to new ticket sales for HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL (April 17-19) and URINETOWN (May 1 - 17).

We will continue to evaluate the need for additional steps necessary in response to the virus, including plans to present live performances of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL and URINETOWN.



I invite you to keep Clear Space financially healthy in this uncertain moment for all non-profit organizations by considering a donation to Clear Space or purchase of a gift card for future use for tickets later this year or for your 2021 subscription purchase.

We will keep you informed of future changes to our schedule should they become necessary.



Thank you for supporting live theatre at the beach.

Wesley E. Paulson

Executive Director





