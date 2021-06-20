CLUE: ON STAGE Will Be Performed at Riverfront Theater Next Month

Milford's Second Street Players (SSP) will stage its first show at full capacity in more than a year with its summer production of Clue: On Stage, written by Sandy Rustin and based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Audiences will be familiar with the iconic characters made famous in the Hasbro board game Clue, as well as the 1985 cult-classic film of the same name.

Directed by Ed Guinan, this hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth the butler (played by Steven Perry), Miss Scarlett (Monica Guinan), Professor Plum (Tommy Trietley), Mrs. White (Nancy Mikkelsen), Mr. Green (Thom Harris), Mrs. Peacock (Abby Pardocchi), and Colonel Mustard (David Hall) race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue: On Stage is a comedy whodunit that will leave both fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where, and with what!

All performances of Clue: On Stage will be at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford and are scheduled for July 16, 17, 18 and 23, 24, 25. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m. Seats are $20 with a $1 discount available to seniors, military, students, and our members. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.secondstreetplayers.com. Patrons who need assistance with the ticketing website or with other questions may email info@secondstreetplayers.com, or leave a message at (302) 422-0220.

Clue: On Stage is presented by arrangement with Broadway Licensing (www.broadwaylicensing.com). The show is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endow