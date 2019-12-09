BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards Update: MATILDA - The Everett Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Delaware:

Achievement For Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Aidan Briggs - ANNIE - The Everett Theater 14%

Bob Gatchel - MATILDA - The Everett Theater 9%

Mark Dixon - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Wilmington Drama League 8%

Achievement For Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Tom Sawyer - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 18%

Brody Grant - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 16%

Gary Lumpkin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%

Achievement For Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Brodie Sapp - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Second Street Players 17%

Zachary Jackson - RUMORS - Wilmington Drama League 13%

Will Warrick - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 13%

Achievement For Actor in a Play (Professional)

Braeden Swain - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 29%

Jerome Preston Bates - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 17%

Paul McElwee - LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre 11%

Achievement For Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Julianna Schechter - MATILDA - Everett Theatre 17%

L'Tanya Cain-Morrow - SISTER ACT - The Everett Theatre 11%

Sadie Sieglen - ANNIE - Everett Theatre 9%

Achievement For Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Autumn Schneider - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 17%

Nicole Renna - SHE LOVES ME - Candlelight Theatre 14%

Lorraine Steinhoff - HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 12%

Achievement For Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Kylie Daisey - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 15%

Corinne McMahon - THE TEMPEST - Wilmington Drama League 13%

Sydney Gross - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Second Street Players 13%

Achievement For Actress in a Play (Professional)

Lisa Rosetta Strum - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 18%

Shannon Parks - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 14%

Sydney Gray - 'NIGHT MOTHER - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%

Achievement For Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Wyatt Neff - ANNIE - The Everett Theatre 30%

Lee Lewis - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Wilmington Drama League 16%

Tom Marshall - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Delaware Children's Theatre 11%

Achievement For Director of a Musical (Professional)

David Button - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 22%

Lee Lewis - GUYS AND DOLLS - Candlelight Theatre 14%

David Button - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 12%

Achievement For Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Sadie Andros - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Cape Henlopen Theatre 25%

Jennifer Meekins - LITTLE WOMEN - The Young Actors Guild, Inc. 21%

Lucas Wallis - RUMORS - Wilmington Drama League 19%

Achievement For Director of a Play (Professional)

David Button - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 22%

Cameron Knight - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 20%

Bob Kelly - LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre 17%

Achievement For Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 19%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Wilmington Drama League 12%

MARY POPPINS - The Everett Theater 12%

Achievement For Musical (Professional)

MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 26%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 12%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 11%

Achievement For Play (Non-Professional)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Second Street Players 34%

RUMORS - Wilmington Drama League 25%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Possum Point Players 17%

Achievement For Play (Professional)

LEND ME A TENOR - Candlelight Theatre 25%

THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 20%

FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 18%

Achievement For Student/School Production

CRAZY FOR YOU - Middletown High School 18%

PIPPIN - Mount Pleasant High School 16%

SHREK - MOT High School 16%

Achievement In Choreography (Non-Professional)

Moses Scober - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 27%

Moses Scober - SISTER ACT - The Everett Theatre 13%

Dominic Santos - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Milton Theatre 11%

Achievement In Choreography (Professional)

Shondelle Alessi-Graulich - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 33%

Candice Jewell - HELLO, DOLLY! - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%

Jody Anderson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Candlelight Theatre 16%

Achievement In Community Theater (Company)

The Everett Theater 39%

Wilmington Drama League 20%

Possum Point Players 9%

Achievement In Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Laurene Eckbold - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Wilmington Drama League 29%

Lorraine Steinhoff - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Possum Point Players 15%

Audra Littleton - MARY POPPINS - The Young Actors Guild, Inc. 14%

Achievement In Costume Design (Professional)

Robin Kingsbury - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 25%

Lorraine Steinhoff - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 17%

Lorraine Steinhoff/Robin Kingsbury - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 16%

Achievement In Lighting Design (Non-Professional)

Joel Esler - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 42%

Brianna Barkus - MARY POPPINS - The Young Actors Guild, Inc. 16%

Chris Everett - GODSPELL - The Griffin Theatre 13%

Achievement In Lighting Design (Professional)

Brendan Smith - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%

Brendan Smith - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%

Eileen Smitheimer - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 15%

Achievement In Music Direction/Conducting (Non-Professional)

Chris Myers - HAPPY DAYS - Second Street Players 28%

Chris Everett - NEWSIES - The Griffin Theatre 25%

Hannah Wiswell - MAMMA MIA! - Harrington Theatre Arts Company 24%

Achievement In Music Direction/Conducting (Professional)

Melanie Bradley - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 31%

Melanie Bradley - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%

Melanie Bradley - THE WEDDING SINGER - Clear Space Theatre Company 16%

Achievement In Professional Theater (Company)

Clear Space Theatre Company 43%

Candlelight Theatre 37%

Resident Ensemble Players 12%

Achievement In Set Design (Non-Professional)

Douglas Briggs - MARY POPPINS - The Everett Theater 25%

Frank Cinque - MATILDA - Everett Theatre 16%

Chris Everett - NEWSIES - The Griffin Theatre 8%

Achievement In Set Design (Professional)

Eddie Seger - MAMMA MIA! - Clear Space Theatre Company 26%

Eddy Seger - INTO THE WOODS - Clear Space Theatre Company 19%

Stefanie Hansen - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Players 16%

Achievement In Sound Design (Non-Professional)

Paul Surowiec & Valerie Beardsley - MATILDA - The Everett Theatre 65%

Chloe Griffiths - MAMMA MIA! - Harrington Theatre Arts Company 18%

Tim Free - HAPPY DAYS - Second Street Players 16%

Achievement In Sound Design (Professional)

Kevin Carter - THE GRADUATE - Clear Space Theatre Company 32%

Michael Keck - FENCES - Resident Ensemble Playera 20%

Dennis Mahoney - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Candlelight Theatre 17%

