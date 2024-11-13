A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast of illusionists, circus performers, and specialized acts have been revealed for this year’s national tour of A Magical Cirque Christmas, returning this holiday season for a very merry tour to more than 30 U.S. cities. The ultimate holiday extravaganza will mesmerize, twist, flip, and jingle all the way to THE PLAYHOUSE ON RODNEY SQUARE for ONE SHOW ONLY on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at 3 PM. Loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic, A Magical Cirque Christmas makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure or group outing. The show’s world-acclaimed entertainers take audiences on a winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season and dazzling guests with their incredible talents.



A Magical Cirque Christmas has performed more than 180 shows since it started touring the U.S. in 2018. Its cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists and aerialists will push the boundaries of imagination where gravity is defied and human potential knows no limits. The performers are supported by a captivating musical score that will tug at your heartstrings, elevate your spirit and have you tapping your foot and singing along to hit Christmas songs in the ultimate extravaganza. Acts returning for 2024 include:



Timothy Hearl | Villain

Hearl returns to A Magical Cirque Christmas for his second year after recent roles in Les Misérables, Rent, and more. Known for Fatherhood.gov’s “Dance Like a Dad” national marketing campaign, he also advocates for pet adoption with Best Friends Animal Society. A former Disney Prince from Los Angeles, Hearl is a highly sought performer for kids.

Jonathan Rinny | Rola Bola/Unicycle

Jonathan Rinny, a 4th-generation circus performer making his return to A Magical Cirque Christmas, began his career in his family’s Argentine circus at age five. Now an acclaimed Rola Bola and unicycle artist, he’s wowed audiences worldwide, including a “best act” nod from AGT’s Simon Cowell.

Christopher Stoinev | Juggler

Stoinev is a fifth-generation, international circus performer who started juggling at age five. He brings his vibrant juggling act back to A Magical Cirque Christmas for his fourth year with the show, bringing holiday Joy to kids and families across the United States.

Aryn Shelander | Contortion/Foot Archery/Unicycle

Also returning to A Magical Cirque Christmas for another run is Shelander, a trailblazer as the creator of aerial archery. She was raised in San Francisco, and trained in Mongolian contortion. She has performed her signature skills on America’s Got Talent, France's Got Talent, and while touring worldwide.

Leila Noone | Hair Hanging & Aerial Spiral Artist

Leila, a four-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and Guinness World Record holder, is ecstatic to return to the national tour of A Magical Cirque Christmas. She is known for her versatile performances and her role in the contemporary circus company Cirque Vida, based in Austin, TX.



Mark Clearview | MC/Magician

Clearview, an internationally acclaimed magician and mentalist, has performed for stars like Neil Patrick Harris and appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us. A former Canada’s Got Talent finalist who earned the Golden Buzzer and $25,000 cash prize, is also a world record holder. He now hosts NYC’s popular MAGIC, UNLOCKED.

Ashley Wolffe | Duo Straps/Acrobat

Wolffe grew up performing professionally in musical theater starting at age 12, but recently transitioned to circus arts following the pandemic. Her most recent work was performing in The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands at Disneyland Paris.

Sai'len Jaeger | Duo Straps/Acrobat

Jaeger, a high-energy aerialist, has performed circus arts internationally for the past decade. Known for his fast-spinning, aerial straps act Jaeger also enjoys performing music and whistling.

Duo Metta (Laura Lebron & Joseph Gray) | Hand to Hand/Adagio Duo

Laura and Joseph met during acrobatic training in Costa Rica, where they built a strong bond over their mutual love for advanced acrobatics. They perform as a duo in Las Vegas and internationally, blending technical precision with artistic flair.

Yonas and Teddy Icarian | Icarian Games

The Icarian brothers draw inspiration from Icarus, the mythological figure who dared to fly. Their performances feature daring stunts, intricate choreography, and a seamless fusion of circus disciplines. They combine physical skill, artistic expression, and acrobatic precision, creating a unique and captivating spectacle.



Attendees of all ages at A Magical Cirque Christmas will delight in the graceful, flexible, and hypnotic acrobatics, stunning gravity-defying performances, and high-flying aerial artists, as well as many more surprises.

Comments