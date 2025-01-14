Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Dayton Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chey Williford - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Powell - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

James Nelson - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Sara Bortz/Misty White - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Ensemble

THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Darr - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

F Wade Russo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wright State University



Best Musical

THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Kendal Garrett - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Kailee Hoskins - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Play

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Robbins - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

James Dunlap - KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kevin Willardson - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

James Nelson - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BED TIME STORIES (AS TOLD BY OUR DAD) (WHO MESSED THEM UP) - Springboro Community Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

The Brookville Community Theatre



