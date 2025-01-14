Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Dayton Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chey Williford - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janet Powell - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
James Nelson - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Sara Bortz/Misty White - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Ensemble
THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Darr - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Beavercreek Community Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
F Wade Russo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Wright State University

Best Musical
THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Kendal Garrett - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Kailee Hoskins - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Play
THE ELEPHANT MAN - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Matt Robbins - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
James Dunlap - KELLY THE DESTROYER AND THE SEVEN COBRAS - Wright State University

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kevin Willardson - THE MUSIC MAN - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
James Nelson - BUS STOP - Brookville Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BED TIME STORIES (AS TOLD BY OUR DAD) (WHO MESSED THEM UP) - Springboro Community Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
The Brookville Community Theatre
 



