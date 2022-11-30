WHO'S HOLIDAY Announced At The Human Race Theatre Company
Playwright Matthew Lombardo serves up an antidote to the holiday blues with a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy about grown-up Cindy Lou Who.
She's back! Cindy Lou Who returns to Dayton for The Human Race Theatre Company's Who's Holiday! in an irreverent, hilarious good time, not suitable for the whole family.
Playwright Matthew Lombardo serves up an antidote to the holiday blues with a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy about grown-up Cindy Lou Who. She trips along memory lane as she prepares for a holiday party in her trailer just outside of Whoville. Cindy Lou reminisces about that fateful Christmas eve when she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has since taken. If you enjoyed Tuna Christmas or The Santaland Diaries in previous seasons, or even if you came to see Cindy Lou last year, join us again in filling the Loft Theatre with laughter December 8 - 23, 2022.
Special "Parent's Night Out" performances are scheduled at 5pm on December 10, 17 and 22-23, where kids 5-12 can enjoy a holiday-themed theatre workshop in the 2nd floor rehearsal room from 4:30 - 6pm while parents enjoy the show upstairs. The show's short 60-minute run-time allows families to be home in time for dinner and bedtime!
"As a parent, I know the struggle is real to find childcare, especially the closer it gets to the holidays," states HRTC Artistic Director Emily N. Wells. "The Human Race proudly partners with Dayton Live to offer these workshops to keep the kids learning and having a lot of fun, while parents and caregivers can kick back and enjoy a raucous time at the theatre."
As the season of charitable giving continues, The Human Race expands its commitment to The Foodbank, with a barrel for non-perishable food items in the lobby. There is also a "Giving Tree" in partnership with Blue Star Families Dayton, adding a little extra cheer for active and reserve military families in the area.
Returning to the role of Cindy is hilarious Cincinnati native and Wright State graduate, Alex Sunderhaus. Who's Holiday! is directed by Human Race Theatre Company Resident Artist and Wright State Artistic Director, Joe Deer. The production team returns for Cindy Lou's festive holiday party, with Stage Manager Rachel Heine; Costume Designer Zoe Still; Scenic Designer Scott J. Kimmins; Lighting Designer John Rensel; Sound Designer Alexander Koker; Prop Master Sarah Gomes.
Who's Holiday! will play in the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton, December 8-23, 2022. Tickets are on sale through Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630, or online at www.humanracetheatre.org .
More Hot Stories For You
November 30, 2022
She's back! Cindy Lou Who returns to Dayton for The Human Race Theatre Company's Who's Holiday! in an irreverent, hilarious good time, not suitable for the whole family.
Ohio Theatre Lima Announces First Show, SEASONED GREETINGS
November 25, 2022
Ohio Theatre Lima has announced its first show, Seasoned Greetings! Performances are Friday, December 9th, Saturday, December 10th, Friday, December 16th, Saturday, December 17th.
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance SuperPops Series Continues With Hometown Holiday, AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS
November 22, 2022
Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Hometown Holiday, featuring the one-act opera Amahl and the Night Visitors as part of the SuperPops Series, Friday, Dec. 2, and Dec. 3, at 7:30 pm in the Mead Theater of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS to Return to Sinclair Theatre in December
November 21, 2022
Charlie Brown is BACK, live on stage, in Sinclair's Blair Hall Theatre from December 15th through the 18th. The Sinclair Theatre Dept. is offering this 40-minute holiday classic for the ninth time. With tickets remaining at their 2014 price of $8, this is a perfect introduction for young children to LIVE theatre.
VIDEO: The Cast of DEADLINE at the Loft Theatre Takes Opening Night Bows
November 11, 2022
Deadline, a comedy thriller, hits the stage for the first time in its World Premiere production at The Human Race Theatre Company. Check out video from the opening night curtain call here!