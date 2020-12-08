Virtual Field Trip A Hit For 12,000 Miami Valley Students

With many of the Miami Valley's students learning from home at least part of the time, field trips might be a thing of the past. But courtesy of Dayton Live's Discovery Series, more than 12,000 students are participating in a free virtual field trip opportunity, FIVE DAYS WITH STEP AFRIKA!

"This season is the 30th Anniversary of the Discovery Series and we are excited to continue offering high quality arts education experiences - virtually," explained Gary Minyard, Vice President - Education & Engagement for Dayton Live. "Even during this challenging time when classrooms look different across the Miami Valley, our belief that arts education is an essential component of every student's academic journey has never wavered," Minyard continued. "We're thrilled with the response thus far and have plans for more such programs in the future."

This unique program for students grades K-12 features Step Afrika! the world's first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping - a polyrhythmic, percussive dance form that uses the body as an instrument. Based on the company's award-winning arts education programs and more than 25 years of performing and teaching students, FIVE DAYS WITH STEP AFRIKA! supports the academic environment as well as the challenges of virtual learning.

FIVE DAYS WITH STEP AFRIKA! is made up of five videos that can be watched any time between November 30 and December 13, 2020. Once registered, students can experience these videos that include an introduction to this style of dance, a stepping tutorial, an opportunity to meet the artists, and two performance videos. A resource guide with even more educational information is also be available. The entire program is completely free of charge to students and educators.

Access to these interactive videos is available by registration which began on October 8 and while the program is only available through December 13, educators of all kinds can still register at daytonlive.org/step-afrika.