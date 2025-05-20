The Human Race Theatre Company To Present THE COMEUPPANCE by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Human Race Theatre Company will present The Comeuppance, a sharp and moving new play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. The production runs June 4–15, 2025, at The Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton.

Set on the eve of their twentieth high school reunion, The Comeuppance follows a group of five former classmates—once dubbed the “Multi-Ethnic Reject Group”—as they gather to pre-game the big night. Now well into adulthood, the friends reflect on their shared past while confronting the challenges of the present, navigating themes of identity, loss, and the passage of time with humor and emotional depth.

“This play explores the push and pull of relationships—family, friends, and chosen families,” says Artistic Director Emily N. Wells. “You’ll see yourself or someone you know in these characters as they revisit old dynamics and try to move forward.”

Directed by Latrelle Bright, the cast features Darnell Pierre Benjamin as Emilio, Erin Eva Butcher as Caitlin, Rico Romalus Parker as Francisco, Annie Pesch as Ursula, and Lipica Shah as Kristina. The creative team includes Tamara L. Honesty (Scenic Design), Kelsey Gallagher (Lighting Design), Kristie C. Osi (Costume Design), Daniella Brown (Sound Design), and Sarah Gomes (Props). The stage management team includes Isabella Myers (Assistant Stage Manager), with the Production Stage Manager to be announced.

Tickets are available through the Dayton Live box office at 937-228-3630 or online at www.humanracetheatre.org. The company continues its commitment to accessibility with special ticket initiatives, including two sections of $20 seats available in advance and $10 rush seats offered 60 minutes before each performance.

Special Events at The Loft Theatre:

Pay What You CAN: Tuesday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. – Suggested donation supports the Dayton Food Bank and Leadership Dayton’s Classroom Book Project

Inside Track Pre-Show Discussion: Thursday, June 5 at 6:45 p.m.

While We’re On The Subject (Post-Show Discussion): Sunday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m.

$10 Sawbuck Sunday: June 8 at 7:30 p.m. – $10 tickets available starting at 6:00 p.m.

Parent’s Day Out: June 15 at 2:00 p.m. – Separate activities for children ages 5–12 offered during the show

